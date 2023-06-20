UM Charles Regional’s Center for Wound Healing Earns High Accolades

The Center for Wound Healing at the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center has once again earned recognition from Healogics, a leading wound care provider, for exceptional care.

This spring, Healogics recognized the Center for Wound Healing with the Center of Distinction award for achieving outstanding clinical outcomes for 12 consecutive months, including a patient satisfaction rating higher than 92%.

“For 2022, we had a patient satisfaction rating of 96.7%,” said Erica Hall, RN, Clinical Program Director of the center. “Our excellent team approaches wound care from a patient-first perspective. It’s really fantastic to see that recognized, and I know our patients also appreciate our team’s dedication to excellence.”



The Center of Distinction award is among the highest recognitions given by Healogics It requires honorees to meet strict standards for clinical and operational results. Approximately 285 of the 600 centers nationwide earn the Center of Distinction honor each year.

At UM Charles Regional, the Center for Wound Healing recorded 6,608 wound care visits in 2022, an increase of 213 from the previous year, and 667 hyperbaric oxygen treatments. Among those patients, the multi-disciplinary team earned a Patient Satisfaction Rate of 96.7%, compared to 95.56% in 2021.

In addition to the dedicated providers, the Center for Wound Healing is also home to some of the most advanced technology in the field. Available treatment options include hyperbaric oxygen therapy, specialty wound dressings, wound debridement, bio-engineered skin substitutes, traditional and single-use negative pressure wound therapy, and multilayer compression therapy.

The center’s compassionate care and talented wound care team have brought relief to patients suffering from chronic non-healing diabetic foot ulcers, pressure ulcers, venous leg ulcers and non-healing surgical wounds.

“We couldn’t be prouder of our wound healing team,” said Stephen Smith, MD, UM Charles Regional Chief Medical Officer. “This quality of care is on par with the best wound healing centers across the U.S. and every member of our team truly puts their heart into what they do.”

