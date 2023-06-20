Leadership Southern Maryland Board of Directors Welcomes Charles Roach

In its June meeting, the Leadership Southern Maryland (LSM) Board of Directors appointed Charles Roach, LSM ‘18 as a new board member.

Charles Roach was named President and CEO of Cedar Point Federal Credit Union in February 2016. He has been with Cedar Point since 2006, previously serving as the Chief Financial Officer. Roach is a Certified Public Accountant who earned his bachelor’s in accounting from Black Hill State University.

Active as a volunteer in community service, Roach has served as Treasurer of the St. Mary’s County Chamber of Commerce, Chairperson of the St. Mary’s County Community Development Corporation, Chairperson of the Cedar Lane Senior Living Community, and a Board Member of the St. Mary’s County Public School’s Building Trades Foundation. He and his wife, April, have five children.

Leadership Southern Maryland is an independent, nonprofit community leadership development program that connects, educates, and inspires regional leaders, fostering collaboration to address community needs of Calvert, Charles, and St. Mary’s counties.

The LSM Executive Program is an interactive and life-enriching nine-month, tuition-based “behind-the-scenes” experience designed to enhance the collaborative abilities of our region’s top senior professionals. LSM is now accepting applications for the LSM Emerging Leaders Program (LEAP) Class of 2024.

LEAP welcomes early- to mid-career professionals who are committed to growing as leaders and to addressing the community needs of Calvert, Charles, and St. Mary’s counties. For more information, visit www.leadershipsomd.org.