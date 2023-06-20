St. Mary’s County Government Operations for the Fourth of July, 2023

All St. Mary’s County Government (SMCG) administrative offices will be closed on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in observance of the Fourth of July holiday. Offices will resume normal operating schedules on Wednesday, July 5, 2023.

The July 4 closure also includes:

All three St. Mary’s County Libraries (Charlotte Hall, Leonardtown, and Lexington Park)

All three Senior Activity Centers (Garvey, Loffler, and Northern), and there will be no home-delivered meals

The St. Mary’s Transit System (STS)

Department of Recreation & Parks programs and facilities

The six Convenience Centers and the St. Andrews Landfill

The following SMCG operations will be open on July 4:

Great Mills Pool (11 a.m. – 5 p.m.)

Wellness & Aquatics Center (6 a.m. – 12 p.m.)

The St. Clements Island Museum, Piney Point Lighthouse Museum, and the Old Jail Museum (10 a.m. – 5 p.m.)

The Wicomico Shores Golf Course is hosting a tournament at 8 a.m. Anyone wishing to join can call (301) 884-4601. Open play for the public available from 1 – 4 p.m.

The Riverview Restaurant (7:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.)

For more information on SMCG programs and operations, please visit: stmaryscountymd.gov.