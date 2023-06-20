Maryland Has Three New Millionaires, One Ticket Remains Unclaimed

The Maryland Lottery generated three new millionaires last week, and one of them still hasn’t claimed their prize yet.

Two of the big wins were on scratch-off tickets sold in Parkville and Severn that were claimed last week at Lottery headquarters in Baltimore. But the third ticket, sold near Bel Air in Fountain Green, was a jackpot winner in the June 15 Multi-Match drawing and, as of June 20, the prize remained unclaimed.

The Multi-Match win was for an estimated annuity prize of $1.1 million, making it the largest of four top-prize wins this year in Maryland’s in-state jackpot game. The estimated cash value is $710,000. The winner has 182 days from the drawing date to claim the prize.

In all, 29 tickets worth $10,000 or more were sold or redeemed in the seven days ending June 18 and the Lottery paid nearly $28.6 million in prizes in that span.

Winners of prizes larger than $25,000 must redeem their tickets at the Maryland Lottery Claims Center in Baltimore, which is open by appointment only. Prizes of up to $5,000 can be claimed at any of more than 400 Expanded Cashing Authority Program (XCAP) locations. All Maryland Lottery retailers are authorized to redeem tickets up to and including $600. More information is available on the How To Claim page of mdlottery.com.



Here is the weekly roundup of big winners:

Scratch-off Prizes Claimed June 12-18:

$1 Million Prizes

$50,000 Prizes

$50,000 Cash, Food Lion #1413, 8635 Walther Boulevard, Nottingham

Hot 777, Weis Market #123, 4126 East Joppa Road, Nottingham

$15,000 Prize

$15,000 Cash, Allentown Valero, 7713 Allentown Road, Fort Washington

$10,000 Prizes

FAST PLAY and Draw Game Tickets Sold for Drawings June 12-18:

MEGA MILLIONS

Two $10,000 tickets sold June 10 at Giant #347, 10480 Campus Way, Upper Marlboro (unclaimed as of June 20)

$10,000 ticket sold June 12 at Royal Farms #166-E, 1700 Stansbury Road, Upper Marlboro (unclaimed as of June 20)

MULTI-MATCH

$1.1 million jackpot-winning ticket sold June 15 at Wawa #557-E, 1515 East Churchville Road, Fountain Green (unclaimed as of June 20)

PICK 5

$25,000 ticket sold June 17 at Bowie Exxon, 1500 Crain Highway North West, Bowie (claimed)

$25,000 ticket sold June 12 at Kash King Clinton, 7772 Old Branch Avenue, Clinton (unclaimed as of June 20)

$25,000 ticket sold June 18 at Sheetz #051, 210 Green Street, Cumberland (unclaimed as of June 20)

$25,000 ticket sold June 18 at 7 to 10 Market, 4002 29 th Street, Mount Rainier (unclaimed as of June 20)

Street, Mount Rainier (unclaimed as of June 20) $25,000 ticket sold June 12 at Marlboro Country, 14808 Main Street, Upper Marlboro (claimed)

The Maryland Lottery encourages players to check their tickets by scanning them at any Lottery retailer or with the Lottery’s mobile apps. Draw game winners have 182 days from the date of a drawing to claim their prizes, and scratch-off winners have 182 days from the announced end-of-game date.

Last claim dates for scratch-off tickets are published in the scratch-off section of mdlottery.com.

Since its inception in 1973, the Maryland Lottery has awarded more than $31.5 billion in prizes to players and generated more than $18.6 billion in Lottery revenue to the State of Maryland. One of Maryland’s largest revenue sources, the Lottery supports important state programs and services including education, public safety and health, human resources and the environment.

For more information, visit mdlottery.com. The Maryland Lottery strongly encourages responsible play. Maryland residents can obtain confidential help with a gambling problem at no cost by visiting mdgamblinghelp.org or calling 1-800-GAMBLER.