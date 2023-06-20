Firefighters Respond to Reported Structure Fire on Patuxent River Naval Air Station, No Injuries Reported

On Tuesday, June 20, 2023, at approximately 9:00 a.m., firefighters from NAS Patuxent River, Bay District, and Hollywood responded to building 3152, for the report of smoke coming from the structure.

Crews arrived on the scene to find smoke showing from a 1-story building and extinguished an HVAC unit which spread to the interior wall.

Firefighters extinguished the fire and checked for extensions before all units returned to service in approximately 25 minutes.

No injuries were reported.

Photos courtesy of the NAS Patuxent River Fire Department.

The fire remains under investigation and is believed to be caused by an electrical event.

