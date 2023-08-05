Construction Worker Arrested in La Plata After Attempting to Stab Co-Worker Multiple Times with Large Knife

On June 14, 2023 at 1:38 p.m., police responded to the 1000 block of Charles Street in La Plata, for the report of an assault with a weapon between two construction workers.

This block of Charles Street is a new neighborhood development which is mostly open land and currently under construction.

Upon arrival, police made contact with the victim (another construction worker.) who advised his co-worker, Justin Brinkley, attempted to stab him after a verbal argument.

The victim stated that both him and Brinkley were driving the Articulated dump trucks on the construction site and advised that him and Brinkley were driving in opposite directions and Brinkley got close to the victims truck, stopped and began yelling at the victim, Brinkley accused the victim of being in the middle of the road and not giving enough space to pass.



As Brinkley began cursing at the victim, he stated he was going to shoot him. The victim and Brinkley then both got out of their trucks and continued to argue, Brinkley pulled out a knife about 12 inches long with a black handle and started to come towards the victim.

The victim stated he took his hard hat off and placed it over his stomach while Brinkley tried to stab him numerous times, with the helmet stopping the blade.

Police then spoke with Brinkley who only advised that he did nothing wrong and there was no knife involved. Brinkley did not elaborate much more on what happened between him and the victim.

Officers made contact with one witness who stated they saw Brinkley try to stab the victim multiple times, he also stated that the knife Brinkley used had a black handle.

Inside of the dump truck was found to be a box cutter style knife along with a pocket knife. The victim and witness advised that neither one of those knives were the one used in the assault.

Witnesses advised that Brinkley hauled two loads of dirt before police arrived.

A small area of the construction site was searched but the weapon was not located. Brinkley was arrested and transported to the Charles County Detention Center where he has been held on a no-bond status.

Justin Brinkley age 31 of Lusby, MD, was indicted on July 14th, 2023, for Assault First Degree, Assault Second Degree and Dangerous Weapon Intent to Injure