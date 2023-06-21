Charles County Sheriff’s Office and Maryland State Police Checkpoint Results in 27 Citations and 2 DUI Arrests

On June 16, officers assigned to the Traffic Operations Unit, members of CCSO’s Shift 1 north, the Maryland State Police, and the Maryland Transportation Authority conducted a DUI checkpoint at Crain Highway and Pierce Road.

The operation resulted in 27 citations, 17 warnings, 7 equipment repair orders, 2 civil citations for cannabis, and 2 DUI arrests.

The initiative is funded in part by the Maryland Highway Safety Office Impaired Driving Enforcement grant.

The CCSO is committed to safety on our roadways and conducts patrols and initiatives for aggressive driving, impaired driving, distracted driving, and commercial vehicle safety.