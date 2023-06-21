Police Investigating Fatal Hit and Run Collision Involving Pedestrian in Wheelchair

The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal pedestrian hit-and-run that occurred Saturday morning. Investigators are working to notify the victim’s family before his identity is released.

On June 17, 2023, at approximately 3:20 am, officers responded to the area of University Boulevard and Riggs Road in the unincorporated section of Hyattsville for a crash involving a pedestrian.

The preliminary investigation revealed an unidentified driver struck the pedestrian, who is a wheelchair user, in the roadway. The pedestrian was pronounced dead on scene. The striking driver did not remain on the scene. Preliminarily, the striking vehicle is described as a silver Volkswagen.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device. Please refer to case number 23-0035588.