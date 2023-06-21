Firefighters Respond to AC Unit on Fire in Lexington Park

June 21, 2023

On Tuesday, June 20, 2023, at approximately 8:17 a.m., firefighters from Bay District, NAS Patuxent River and Ridge responded to the 48000 block of Windward Circle in Lexington Park, for the reported structure fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to find an AC unit behind the middle of the row townhome on fire.

A civilian had successfully deployed a dry chemical extinguisher, likely preventing extension to the dwelling.

Firefighters extinguished the fire and checked for extensions.

No injuries were reported.

All photos courtesy of the NAS Patuxent River Fire Department.




