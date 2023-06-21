St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Officer Deputies Complete K-9 Decoy Course

Deputies with the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office recently completed a two-day course of instruction in Police Canine Behavior and Decoy Techniques.

The course objective was to develop a basic understanding of canine behaviors and drives. Officers learned basic decoy techniques utilizing different pieces of training equipment, such as the bite suit and exposed sleeve.

Upon completion of the training, deputies are placed on the Sheriff’s Office K-9 support team. The K-9 support team assists current K-9 handlers with their training as well as K-9 deployments, while responding to calls for service.

DFC Michael Rycyzyn, Deputy Travis Wimberly and Deputy Joseph Senatore successfully completed the course last week.

