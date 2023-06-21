Charles County Department of Public Works to Host Rain Barrel and Compost Workshops on July 22 in Waldorf

The Department of Public Works is partnering with the Nanjemoy Creek Environmental Education Center and the University of Maryland Extension to host a rain barrel and compost workshop event.
This event will be held on Saturday, July 22, at the Waldorf Senior & Recreation Center (90 Post Office Rd, Waldorf).
Workshops are 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Register at www.CharlesCountyMD.gov/Outreach. Advanced registration is required.
Rain Barrel Workshop
- Take home a rain barrel and learn proper in-home installation techniques, practical uses for rain barrels, and how to reduce the impact of runoff on local waterways.
- Become eligible for a stormwater remediation fee credit. Residents within the Town of La Plata and the Town of Indian Head are not eligible to receive the Stormwater Remediation Fee Credit.
- The deadline for online registration is Sunday, July 9.
- For more information, contact Keith Roumfort at [email protected] or 301-932-3599.
Composting Workshop
- In this hands-on workshop, participants will learn the basics of home composting and get instructions on making a wire bin at home. Charles County registrants can receive a free plastic GEOBIN®.
- The deadline for online registration is Friday, July 14.
- For more information, contact Meg Romero at [email protected] or 301-932-3599.
Citizens with special needs may contact the Maryland Relay Service at 711, or Relay Service TDD: 800-735-2258.