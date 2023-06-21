Pedestrian Struck and Killed by Charles County Police Officer, Collision Under Investigation

On Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at approximately 4:00 a.m., a Charles County police officer advised they struck a pedestrian in the area of the Hooters located at 3600 Crain Highway in Waldorf.

Fire and rescue personnel were immediately dispatched.

The officer and one additional officer administered first aid to the victim who was reportedly not breathing with obvious trauma to the upperbody.

Medical personnel arrived on scene and administered CPR for a short period of time before pronouncing the victim deceased.

The collision is under investigation and updates will be provided when they become available.

An assault in progress was dispatched less than 2 minutes before the collision occurred. It is unknown if the officer was responding to the incident or if the officer had their lights and sirens activated when the collision occurred.

Police advised Crain Hwy northbound is partially closed from Smallwood Dr to Mall Cir due to an accident. #1 Lane is open.

Update @ 5:16 a.m.: All northbound lanes of Crain Hwy are closed from Smallwood Drive to Mall Circle due to an accident.