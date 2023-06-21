UPDATE: Pedestrian Struck and Killed by Charles County Deputy is Identified

UPDATE 6/22/2023: The decedent in this case has been positively identified as Gregory Keith Roland, 57, whose last known address was in Waldorf.

UPDATE 6/21/2023: The Charles County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is investigating an accident that occurred in the 3600 block of Crain Highway in Waldorf.

During the overnight hours, at approximately 4 a.m., an on-duty CCSO officer was Northbound on Crain Highway when he struck a pedestrian who was walking in the travel portion of the roadway.

The officer immediately called for medical personnel and attempted to render first aid until paramedics arrived; however the pedestrian was pronounced deceased.

In accordance with Maryland law, the Independent Investigations Division of the Maryland Attorney General’s Office was contacted and deferred the investigation to the CCSO Traffic Operations Unit. Members of the Maryland State Police also responded and are providing assistance with the investigation.

“This is an unfortunate incident on many levels and the accident is being investigated,” said Sheriff Troy Berry. The identity of the pedestrian will be released once a next of kin has been located.

Anyone who may have information relating to this case is asked to contact PFC D. Walker at 301-609-3251.



An assault in progress was dispatched less than 2 minutes before the collision occurred. It is unknown if the officer was responding to the incident or if the officer had their lights and sirens activated when the collision occurred.

Police advised Crain Hwy northbound is partially closed from Smallwood Dr to Mall Cir due to an accident. #1 Lane is open.

Update @ 5:16 a.m.: All northbound lanes of Crain Hwy are closed from Smallwood Drive to Mall Circle due to an accident.