Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Crime Blotter – June 12 – June 18, 2023

During the week of June 12– June 18, 2023, Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to 1,884 calls for service throughout the community.

Theft: 23-41942 – On June 12, 2023, DFC Aranda received report of a theft from a vehicle. Contact was made with the complainant who advised her purse and its contents (MD driver’s license, bank cards and a small amount of cash) was stolen from a vehicle parked near the dog park at Dunkirk District Park located at 10750 Southern Maryland Blvd. The estimated value of stolen property is $165.00.

Theft: 23-43288 – On June 17, 2023, Deputy T. Bowen responded to Christy’s Nail Care located at 3885 Old Town Road in Huntingtown, for the theft of a motor vehicle. Contact was made with the victim who advised his 2022 black Honda Odyssey with a silver roof rack was stolen from the parking lot between 9:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Inside the vehicle was $500.00 worth of construction equipment. The estimated value of stolen property is $38,500.00.

Property Destruction: 23-42135 – On June 13, 2023, deputies from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Twin Beaches Patrol responded to multiple reports of property destruction in the Chesapeake Village subdivision in Chesapeake Beach. Further Investigation revealed a group of possibly three unknown subjects spray painted numerous vehicles, street signs, sidewalks, and roadways between the hours of midnight and 1a.m. on June 13, 2023. Some of the spray paintings displayed racially motivated language and symbols.

The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in helping identify the individuals responsible for this incident. Anyone with information or video camera footage that may lead to the identification of the individuals responsible for these acts, is asked to please contact Detective R. Gough at [email protected] or 410-535-2800. Please refer to Case#23-42135.