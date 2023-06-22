Two Teens Arrested After Fleeing from Stolen Vehicle, Police Recover Loaded Handgun

On June 16, 2023, at approximately 9:15 p.m., Northern District Strategic Patrol detectives were conducting routine patrol when they observed a silver, 2019 Hyundai sedan with the engine running and driverless.

As detectives approached the vehicle, two female occupants fled from the back seat on foot. Detectives were able to detain both females without incident.

Further investigation revealed that the vehicle’s ignition appeared to be tampered with and was confirmed as stolen.

During a search of the vehicle detectives located a loaded black semi-automatic handgun within the passenger compartment of the vehicle. Both suspects were arrested and charged accordingly.

The suspects, a 16-year-old female of Baltimore and a 15-year-old female of Glen Burnie.