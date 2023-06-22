Leonardtown Summer Music Festival Presents Latrice Carr and The Rise Band at the Leonardtown Wharf

The summer of music continues when the Leonardtown Summer Music Festival presents another exciting concert featuring Latrice Carr and The Rise Band and Show On the Water’s Edge at the Leonardtown Wharf on Saturday, June 24, 2023 from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

The Rise Band and Show kicks off the evening with lively party music from 5 p.m. – 6 p.m. Then Latrice Carr, a local favorite known for sophisticated stylings of a wide genre of music from R&B, jazz, pop, country and more, performs with her full band from 6:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Dance enthusiast and instructor, Renee Stevens, will also be on hand to teach fun and easy-to-follow R&B Line dances for anyone who would like to learn.



In addition to live music and dancing, attendees will be able to purchase and enjoy tasty eats from theandaward-winning wine from the, beer from theand sweet treats from the

Attendees will be able to join in the fun by land or water – catch FREE shuttle rides from the Leonardtown Trolley provided by Patuxent Transportation courtesy of the Town of Leonardtown from the Leonardtown Square down to the Wharf (the trolley is scheduled to run from 2 p.m. – 10 p.m. throughout the day), or pull up to the Town’s new slips and enjoy the music with friends right from your boat. Land lovers, please bring your own lawn chair or blanket for your comfort.

Join us for an amazing afternoon of music On the Water’s Edge at the Leonardtown Wharf this Saturday. Then look for other exciting concerts around Town from the Leonardtown Square to the Port of Leonardtown Winery from June ‘til October 2023 and be sure to join us for a fabulous summer of music in Leonardtown!

The On the Water’s Edge music series at the Leonardtown Wharf (part of the Leonardtown Summer Music Festival) is sponsored by Jimmy Hayden of RE/MAX 100 and Homes for Heroes. Other concerts around Leonardtown, including the Leonardtown Square and Port of Leonardtown Winery, are presented by the Leonardtown Arts & Entertainment District, Marrick Homes, Quality Built Homes, the County Times, Port of Leonardtown Winery and other valued sponsors. To view a full list of sponsors for the Leonardtown Summer Music Festival go to: VisitLeonardtownMD.com/LeonardtownMusicFest.

