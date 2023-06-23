Charles County Officers De-escalate Woman Armed with Knife in Parking Lot of Busy Store

On June 20 at 7:42 p.m., officers responded to the parking lot of a business in the 3300 block of Western Parkway for the report of a woman armed with a large butcher knife and threatening to harm herself.

When officers arrived, they were able to de-escalate the situation and talk the woman into putting the knife down.

Officers were able to take the woman into custody and she was transported to a hospital for evaluation. The CCSO continuously advances training and awareness of handling calls for service relating to mental health to help officers defuse and de-escalate problems associated with emotional distress or mental illness.

For more information regarding the Agency’s commitment to crisis intervention training, please click here! Crisis Intervention Training.