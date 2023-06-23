Ridge Volunteer Rescue Squad Regrets to Announce Passing of Life Member Frances Ann Cullison

The Officers & Members of the Ridge Volunteer Rescue Squad regretfully announce the passing of Past Chief, Past President, & Life Member Frances Ann Cullison.

Please keep her loving husband & best friend Jack as well as their family in your thoughts in the weeks ahead.

We will post more information as we are provided.

Frances Ann joined Ridge VRS in 1964 and served over 50 years Active before stepping down.

She has left a Legacy with Co 49 that will never be forgotten… Rest in paradise Frances Ann