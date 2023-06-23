Prince Frederick Volunteer Rescue Squad Regrets to Announce Passing of President Ronald J. “Ronnie” Tyrrell

The Prince Frederick Volunteer Rescue Squad regrets to announce the passing of our President Ronald J. “Ronnie” Tyrrell on June 12th, 2023.

President Tyrrell had been in office going on his second year with our department. He had also served as our Safety Officer in his course of service with PFVRS. Ronnie was a dedicated member of the Calvert County volunteer fire service with over 50 years of service to the community.

He joined North Beach Volunteer Fire Department in 1972 and held every operational position, eventually serving as Fire Chief from 1995-1996. In 1997, Ronnie joined Huntingtown Volunteer Fire Department where he served for several years before briefly joining Dunkirk Volunteer Fire Department.

He later joined Prince Frederick Volunteer Fire Department with his son Mark in 2009. In 2015, he joined Prince Frederick Volunteer Rescue Squad.

Services are as follows:

27 June 2023 at North Beach Volunteer Fire Station Co. 1, Viewing – 1100 hours to 1300 hours – Service with Fireman Prayers – 1300 hours, Motorcade to Southern Memorial Garden – 1400 hours and Graveside Service and Last Call – 1500 hours.

Repass will follow back at the North Beach Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department after the services.

All departments wishing to bring Apparatus are to contact Michael Clark at 301-399-9722