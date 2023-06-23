Police Investigating One Shot in Lexington Park, Victim Transported to Trauma Center

On Friday, June 23, 2023, at approximately 11:40 a.m., police responded to the 22000 block of Spring Valley Drive in Lexington Park, for the reported shooting.

Police arrived in the area and located one male victim with a gunshot wound on Gloucester Court.

Fire and emergency medical personnel responded to the scene. The victim was later transported by ambulance to an area trauma center.

Witnesses reported two black males with ski masks fired at least 20 shots.

No other known injuries have been reported.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is investigating. Expect a large police presence in the area. Troopers from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack are assisting.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

