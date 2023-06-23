UPDATE: 16-Year-Old Charged with Attempted Murder After Shooting in Lexington Park, 17-Year-Old Victim Transported to Trauma Center

UPDATE 6/24/2023: On June 23, 2023, at around 11:38 a.m., Deputies with the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of Gloucester Court for the report of shots fired. Deputies arrived on scene and located a 17-year-old male with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported by ambulance to regional Trauma Center in stable condition.

A lookout was placed, and Deputies set up a perimeter around the area. Ultimately the suspect was located and placed under arrest. The 16-year-old suspect was charged as an adult with Attempted First and Second-Degree Murder, Assault first and second degree, Use of a Firearm in a Violent Crime and Possession of a Firearm by a Minor.

Due to a recent change in Maryland law, the juvenile will not be identified by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and no booking photo will be released until a waiver hearing is conducted to determine the jurisdiction of this case.

Anyone with additional information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Warren Forinash at 301-475-4200, ext. 8072, or email [email protected].

6/23/2023: On Friday, June 23, 2023, at approximately 11:40 a.m., police responded to the 22000 block of Spring Valley Drive in Lexington Park, for the reported shooting.

Police arrived in the area and located one male victim with a gunshot wound on Gloucester Court.

Fire and emergency medical personnel responded to the scene. The victim was later transported by ambulance to an area trauma center.

Witnesses reported two black males with ski masks fired at least 20 shots.

No other known injuries have been reported.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is investigating. Expect a large police presence in the area. Troopers from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack are assisting.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

