St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Make Arrest After Stabbing in Mechanicsville

On Thursday, June 22, at approximately 19:50 p.m., police and emergency medical personnel responded to the 41000 block of Gibson Drive in Mechanicsville, for the reported stabbing.

EMS were dispatched for an unknown aged male with a stab wound to the abdomen and a possible second victim with lacerations.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a victim suffering a 3-inch deep stab wound and requested a helicopter for the victim, however, all were down due to weather.

Flight medics responded to the scene to assist. The victim was transported to an area trauma center by ambulance.

The suspect, identified as Robert James Lindsey age 44 of Mechanicsville was arrested and charged with assault first and second degree assault. He is being held on a no-bond status.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded and are investigating the assault.