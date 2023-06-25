Police Make Arrest and Recover Gun Used After Man is Shot in Saint Leonard, Victim Transported Trauma Center

On Sunday, June 25, 2023, at approximately 12:55 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the 5700 block of Oakcrest Drive in Saint Leonard, for the reported shooting.

The 911 caller reported a domestic related shooting where the girlfriend shot the boyfriend.

Police arrived on the scene to find the victim, a 28-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound to his left hand.

Deputies located and placed the female suspect into custody without incident, the gun used was also recovered on scene.

Police officers placed a tourniquet on the victim, medical personnel transported the victim to an area trauma center with injuries believed to be non-life-threatening.

The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office and Criminal Investigations Bureau responded to the scene to further investigate the assault.

No other injuries were reported.

Updates will be provided when they become available.