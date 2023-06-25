One Flown to Trauma Center After Motor Vehicle Collision in Hollywood

On Sunday, June 25, 2023, at approximately 3:30 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Three Notch Road and Clover Hill Road in Hollywood, for the reported motor vehicle collision with injuries.

Crews arrived on the scene to find two vehicles involved in a T-bone style collision.

Medical personnel requested a helicopter for one patient who was reportedly unrestrained in the vehicle and had lost consciousness.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 landed nearby and transported one patient to an area trauma center.

All other patients were transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

All photos courtesy of the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department.

