PGPD Homicide Unit Investigating Three Seperate Fatal Shootings on June 22, 2023

The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit is investigating a fatal shooting early Thursday morning in unincorporated Hyattsville. The victim is 28-year-old Rodney Wells of Hyattsville. Preliminarily, detectives do not believe this was a random crime.

On June 22, 2023, at approximately 12:30 am, officers responded to the 4000 block of Warner Avenue for a shooting. Two adult males were located outside suffering from gunshot wounds and transported to a hospital for treatment. Wells died of his injuries several hours later. The second victim remains hospitalized.

Detectives are working to determine a motive and identify suspect(s).

Anyone with information on this case who would like to speak to a Homicide Unit detective may call 301-516-2512.

A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.



The Homicide Unit is investigating a fatal shooting Thursday evening in Fort Washington. The victim is 20-year-old Avire Crowder of Clinton. Preliminarily, detectives do not believe this was a random crime.

On June 22, 2023, at approximately 5:15 pm, officers responded to the 1200 block of Palmer Road for a shooting. The victim was located inside of a car suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead a short time later at a hospital.

Detectives are working to identify a suspect(s) and determine a motive.

The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Thursday evening in Temple Hills. The decedent is 19-year-old Tyzaiah Gaither of Washington, DC.

On June 22, 2023, at approximately 5:50 pm, officers responded to the 3200 block of Naylor Road. Gaither was located outside suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Investigators are working to determine the circumstances of this shooting and identify those involved.

Anyone with information who wants to contact Crime Solvers may call 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) You can remain anonymous. Please refer to case number 23-0036697.