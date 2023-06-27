Prince George’s County Police Illegal Street Racing Initiative

On Friday, June 23, 2023, the Prince George’s County Police Department kicked off a new initiative to address illegal pop-up car events that have been occurring in the county.

These events have attracted participants from all over the region as well as surrounding states. Participants block roadways, take over parking lots and drive recklessly causing property damage, creating a hazardous situation for drivers, spectators, as well as innocent bystanders.

Crowds gather to surround the event attempting to prevent officers from taking enforcement action. More than 150 people have been in attendance to these illegal events.

On June 24th, at approximately 10:00 p.m., Officers from the Prince George’s County Police Department, with assistance from the Prince George’s County Sheriff’s Office and Maryland State Police, dispersed a large gathering in a parking lot near Marlboro Pike and Forestville Road.

Three arrests were made.

27-year-old Alan Terrell McKenzie, of Suitland, was charged with hit and run.

Two 17-year-old males were charged with disorderly conduct and reckless endangerment.

They also aimed a laser beam at a police helicopter that was at the scene collecting video evidence. This violates United States Code Title 18 – 39A*.

The involved aircrew submitted both names to the FAA and FBI for additional follow-up and possible charges.

PGPD stands firmly against illegal and dangerous pop-up car events. Investigators from the Department’s Homeland Security Division will review video evidence collected from officer’s mobile video equipment, surrounding surveillance cameras, and the police helicopter to identify vehicles or individuals who participated in this event.

Then the appropriate charges will be applied for. Insurance companies may receive letters from the Police Department notifying them that the vehicle insured under their policy was involved in illegal street demonstration activity.

-Participants at these events can be charged with misdemeanor crimes or violations of the Maryland Vehicle Law.

*US Code Title 18 – 39A – Whoever knowingly aims the beam of a laser pointer at an aircraft in the special aircraft jurisdiction of the United States or at the flight path of such an aircraft shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than 5 years, or both.

Anyone with information who wants to contact Crime Solvers may call 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) You can remain anonymous.