Hallowing Point Park Traffic Safety Improvements Underway in Prince Frederick

The Calvert County Department of Public Works advises citizens that work will commence on traffic safety improvements to Hallowing Point Park in Prince Frederick located at the main entrance on MD 231 (Hallowing Point Road) on Tuesday, June 27.

Construction is expected to last seven days from the start of the closure. All work is weather permitting.

Due to inclement weather, both previous phases are still under construction. The intersection at Jibsail Drive and MD 231 remains closed at this time for completion of the traffic safety improvements. Park attendees will need to utilize the Skipjack Road and MD 231 intersection to enter and exit the park.

The planned improvements are designed to allow safer and quicker access to Hallowing Point Park by addressing traffic safety issues and improving traffic flow. Public Works completed the first phase of the improvement project in 2020 by constructing a second entrance at the back of Hallowing Point Park to alleviate traffic issues at the main park entrance on MD 231.

Project information and updates are available at www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/TrafficImprovement.