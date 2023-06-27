Sign Up for Free Child Safety Seat Installation on July 13, 2023 in Lexington Park

Is your child safety seat installed correctly? Not Sure? Are you about to become a parent? Let a National Certified Child Safety Seat Tech, including Sheriff’s Office deputies, teach you how to install your seat correctly and safely.

The event will be held at the Lexington Park Volunteer Rescue Squad at 21685 FDR Boulevard in Lexington Park on Thursday, July 13, 2023, from 3 pm to 6 pm.

Please:

1) Schedule one appointment per child. Important: If you have more than one child, make another appointment during the next time slot (i.e. 3 p.m. for the first child and 3:30 p.m. for the second child. Also if you have more than one vehicle please sign up for a second appointment slot.

2) For a successful appointment, pre-install your car seat(s) to the best of your ability and bring both the car seat and vehicle manuals.

Sign up for the free installation at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/70a054caba729a3f49-january#/

