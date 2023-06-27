Charles County Board of Education Approves Tuition Rate Increase for 2023-2024 School Year

The Board of Education of Charles County on June 13, 2023, approved tuition rates for the 2023-2024 school year that include an increase for students enrolling from outside of Charles County, and for non-Maryland residents.

For students residing in Maryland but who live outside of Charles County, the cost for the coming school year is $10,660. This is a 9.7 % increase from the current school year.

Students enrolling in Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) for the 2023-2024 school year who live outside of Maryland will be charged a yearly rate of $16,060. This is an increase of $1,270 from the current year’s out-of-state annual tuition rate of $14,790. Additional fees apply for students who receive special support services under IDEA or Section 504.



CCPS employees who work full time for the school system and live outside of Charles County receive a lower annual tuition rate for any enrolled child. More information about tuition rates for children of staff is posted at https://www.ccboe.com/staff/myccps/benefits-pay/tuition-rates-for-staff-children

CCPS reviews tuition rates annually with separate rates established for students who live in other Maryland counties and for those who live outside of Maryland. The in-state tuition rate increase is due to changes in the adjusted 2024 fiscal year budget. The out-of-state tuition rate increase is determined by the per pupil funding amount CCPS received from the state for fiscal year 2024.

The CCPS department of student services determines all school transfer requests that include out-of-county and out-of-state placements. These requests must meet specific criteria. Schools must also have adequate space, including in a requested grade and instructional programs.

CCPS does not provide bus transportation to any enrolled child who does not live in Charles County. Parents must complete the application posted on the CCPS website here.