UPDATE: Firefighter Succumbs to Injuries After Falling Through Floor at House Fire in Leonardtown

UPDATE @ 8:45 a.m.: We regret to announce that the firefighter who became trapped within the residence has succumbed to his injuries.

We ask everyone to keep their family and friends in your thoughts and do not share his identity or fire department until officials release further information.

All St. Mary’s County Fire Departments have been placed out of service with all stations being covered and or assisted by personnel from Charles, Calvert, Prince George’s County, Anne Arundel, Virginia and other jurisdictions.

The Maryland State Police, St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, and Office of the Deputy Fire Marshals responded and are assisting with the fire investigation.

Updates and further information will be published when it becomes available.

Point Lookout Road at Deer Wood Park Drive, Lawrence Avenue, Fenwick Street, and Shadrick Street in Leonardtown, will all have detours with large fire apparatus presence.



Firefighter removed from the residence and being transported with life-threatening injuries.

On Tuesday, June 27, 2023. At 4:07 a.m., firefighters from Leonardtown, Hollywood, Bay District, NAS Patuxent River, Valley Lee, and Seventh District responded to the 20000 block of Deer Wood Park Drive in Leonardtown, for the reported house on fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to find fire showing from the first, second floor and through the roof.

Maryland State Police Helicopters are landing nearby.

Firefighters are currently attempting to rescue a firefighter who fell through the floor and is trapped.

Avoid the area for the next 6 hours. Do not drive over hose lines. Watch for tankers for water shuttles and please DO NOT post the company or identity of the missing firefighter.. we will post updates when they become available.