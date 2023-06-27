With great sadness we announce the passing of our mother, Corinne Therese Geraty, 90, of Lexington Park, Maryland on Wednesday, June 21, 2023. She valiantly endured 3 long years of cancer treatments and its complications. Throughout, Mom remained fiercely independent and active in her church community – keeping things lively with her frank opinions and spunky personality.

The 5th of seven children, Corinne was born November 20, 1932 to James Aloysius Galvin and Martha Jane Hancock of Norfolk, VA.

Corinne, a Holy Trinity High School senior, met Harry James Geraty – a navy sailor and captain of the ”off duty” Norfolk Navy Flyers basketball team – after a game she attended with a high school girlfriend in 1950. They courted, married and began the traveling life of a military family – with assignments first at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba and subsequently Chincoteague, Va., Jacksonville, Fla.(x2) and Patuxent River, Md.(x2). With each transfer, another child was born – and so it went. Not only was Corinne a gifted homemaker and devoted mother, she often took on the necessary “Dad role” – paying the bills, enforcing the rules, teaching the kids to drive. There certainly were tears and challenges as with every family, but ours was a noisy, happy, busy life, filled with the joy that faith, family and life-long friendships bring and we loved it!

To our surprise, and her credit, when the youngest children entered middle school – Corinne enrolled in Nursing School – graduating 2yrs. later at the top of her class, as a Licensed Practical Nurse in 1977!! She worked at St. Mary’s Hospital and Nursing Home for several years.

Faithful members of every parish the family attended while in the military, Harry & Corinne were deeply involved when they joined Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Lexington Park, MD. You name it – they did it! Knights of Columbus, St. Vincent DePaul, Food Pantry, Collection Counters and more. In the years after Harry’s death, Corinne remained connected – in Bible study, church linens, Lazarus Committee, and was always welcoming to new parishioners. Beyond church, Corinne enjoyed cooking, took immense pride in her yard, where NO project was too dirty or beyond capability – with a little help from Dad. They traveled often with friends and family and enjoyed visiting their many children, grandchildren and great grandchildren … wherever they may be – Florida, Ohio, Minnesota. We have fond memories of our “Fun in Sun” beach vacations and Geraty Family Christmas gatherings.

Corinne is predeceased by her loving husband, Harry, with whom she shared 65 blessed years, her son, Glenn Edward Geraty and five Galvin siblings.

Additionally, she is survived by her children: Diane Carroll (James) of Columbus, OH; David Geraty (Patricia) of Eden Prairie, MN; Paul Geraty (Kelly) of Rehoboth Beach, DE; Mary Ellen McDaniel (Richard) of Virginia Beach; VA, Peggy Gugerty (Stephen) of Newark, DE; Maureen Petrino (Michael) of Bel Air, MD as well as, 22 Grandchildren and 19 Great Grandchildren.

Family and friends are invited to visit on Friday, July 7, 2023 from 7-9 PM at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, 22375 Three Notch Rd., Lexington Park, MD 20653.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, July 8, 2023 at 11:00 AM followed by interment at the church cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, 22375 Three Notch Road, Lexington Park, MD 20653, attention St. Vincent DePaul or Lazarus Committee. Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home in Leonardtown, MD.