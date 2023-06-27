Thelma Theresa “Tookie” Hayden of Hollywood, Maryland, passed away on Monday, June 19, 2023, at the age of 94. She is survived by her four children, Patricia Mattingly of Mechanicsville, Maryland, Deborah Mattingly (Dennis) of Leonardtown, Maryland, Diane Koslofsky (Les) of Hollywood, Maryland, Robin VanKirk (Joe) of Mechanicsville, Maryland and her sister Phyllis Joseph of Solomons, Maryland. She was blessed with six grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren, and one great, great grandchild. She was predeceased in death by her loving husband Thomas (Teenie) Hayden, her father John Frank Wilkinson, her mother Mary Theresa (Russell) Wilkinson, her grandchild Scott Mattingly, and her siblings, Dot Barclift, John Wilkinson, and Frankie Sullivan.

She was born on August 27, 1928 in Washington, D.C. When she was 5 years old, her parents and oldest sister moved to St. Mary’s County. She attended St. John’s Catholic School graduating in 1942. She continued her education at St. Mary’s Academy where she graduated in 1946. On May 30, 1951 she married Teenie Hayden. They were married for 56 years.

She played a huge part in the St. John’s PTA while all four of her children attended the school. Religious education was very important to her. As the children grew older, she became a school bus (#38) driver for the public schools driving the bus for Mr. James Dean. As this career ended, she would become a Bank Teller at the First National Bank in Leonardtown, Maryland. She worked as a Bank Teller for 29 years and retired from the PNC Bank in 2001. During her work days, her social life centered around the Beck pool, a member of the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary, and attending family gatherings. Family was a high priority in her life. When she became a grandmother, her social life would include First Communions, Confirmations, Weddings, sporting events, school plays and the like. All throughout her life, she was a regular attendee at the 8:00 am daily mass and the 7:00 am Sunday mass at St. John’s Catholic Church until five years ago where her illness became a problem.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, June 29, 2023 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM with prayers at 7:00 PM at the Mattingley Gardiner Funeral Home, in Leonardtown, Maryland. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on June 30, 2023 at 12 :00 PM with Father Ray Schmidt officiating at St. John’s Catholic Church in Hollywood, Maryland. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be William (Billy) Long, Jeffrey (Jeff) Koslofsky, Michael (Mike) Koslofsky, David Thompson, Florencio Torres, and Randy Chandler. Honorary Pallbearers will be Chris Sullivan, Tommy Thompson, Randy Johnson, Jimmy Hayden, Hank Hayden, and Chuck Hayden.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the St. John’s Catholic Church Revitalization Fund, or to the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department, or to Meals on Wheels, St. Mary’s County Department of Aging and Human Services, P.O. Box 653, Leonardtown, Maryland 20650.