Donald Leroy Davidson, 91, of Huntingtown, MD passed away June 19, 2023. He is survived by his wife Bobbie Davidson, sons Randy Davidson (Cari Wagner) of Mechanicsville, MD, and Greg Davidson (Jessica) of Prince Frederick, MD, daughter Lisa Davidson of Huntingtown, MD, grandsons Reese Davidson, Jadon Preston, Ryder Davidson, and Nick Thomas; and sister Betty Ann Wolf of Latrobe, PA. Donald was preceded in death by his parents Donald E. and Carrie A. Davidson, and his sister Janet Stuck.

A celebration of Donald’s life will be held at a later date.