Kenneth Allen Sampson, 76, of Huntingtown, MD passed away June 20, 2023. He was born March 23, 1947, in Hyattsville, MD to Arthur Clarence and Bessie (Chapin) Sampson. Kenny was a 1965 graduate of Bladensburg High School. He joined the United States Army January 9, 1966 and was stationed at Ft. Polk, LA before being sent to Vietnam. Pvt. Sampson, a rifleman in Company A 1st Battalion of the 25th Infantry Division’s 5th Infantry, was a machine gunner on armored personnel carrier engaged in action with the Vietnam. Wounded by a grenade fragment, he left his position to receive medical attention only when ordered to do so. After being treated he voluntarily manned another machine gun to help beat off the enemy. Pvt. Sampson was awarded the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal w/ Bronze Service Star, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Bronze Star Medal, Combat Infantryman Badge as well as two awards of the Purple Heart. Kenny was later employed in the family business as an Iron Worker retiring from Fulgent Contracting Corporation.

Kenny was a loving husband, father, and Pop Pop. He enjoyed spending time with his family and playing golf twice a week with his senior league. He especially enjoyed attending his grandkid’s baseball games, soccer games, dance recitals and theater productions. He enjoyed watching MLB and college baseball and was an avid Baltimore Orioles fan. One of his favorite pastimes was searching for shark’s teeth and making jewelry with his findings. Upon retiring he enjoyed the last few years traveling with his wife.

Kenny was preceded in death by his wife Dorothy Marie Ferguson, daughter Jackie Ferguson, brothers Jimmy, Norman and Clarence Sampson, sisters Nancy Snyder, Dorothy Jennings, Peggy Phillips and Inez McGuigan.

Surviving is his son, Kenneth A. Sampson, Jr. and his wife Kelley, daughter Joanne Calvert and her husband Jim, seven grandchildren (Hailey, Jaiden, Jessica, Julia, Brandee, Nick and Hunter), brothers Bruce Sampson and his wife Belle, Morris Sampson and his wife Thelma and Jesse Sampson and his wife Joan and sisters Linda Swisher, Mary Lou May and Janice Linkins.

