Margaret Ann (Miller) Sheriff, 80, of St. Leonard, MD passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at Assisted Living at Yellowbank in Dunkirk, MD after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer’s Disease. Margaret was born on August 5, 1942, to Maynard Cecil and Cassie Louise (Mitchell) Miller in Washington County, Tennessee. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 49 years, Edward Wade Sheriff, in January 2016. She was also preceded in death by three brothers, Bill Miller, Eddie Miller, and Harry Miller. She is survived by two sons Jeffrey W. Sheriff (Jessica) of Huntingtown, MD and Michael E. Sheriff of St. Leonard, MD. She leaves behind four granddaughters Olivia T. Sheriff, Mackenzie W. Sheriff, Samantha J. Sheriff, Lacey L. Sheriff, along with one grandson Chase E. Sheriff and one great-grandson, Ashton J. Ketchum. She is also survived by siblings Peggy Miller Cupp, Teresa Miller, Bonnie Taylor, Rebecca Miller, Kyle Miller, Tommy Miller, Kenny Miller, and several nephews and nieces. Margaret was a joyful woman and always had a smile on her face and a kind word for all. She loved spending time with her husband, children, grandchildren, and her neighbors and friends. She was of the Baptist faith. She was a childcare provider for many years. She was a wildlife enthusiast, and especially enjoyed many hours feeding and watching birds in her backyard. She also enjoyed the beautiful flowers that her husband planted in their yard. She was an avid Washington Capitals fan and attended numerous games during her lifetime. She loved country music and bluegrass, and her favorite singers were Elvis Presley and Conway Twitty. No public service will be held. In lieu of flowers, tribute gifts may be made in her name to the Alzheimer’s Association at act.alz.org.