Annie Louise Robinson, 90,

June 27, 2023

Annie Louise Robinson, 90, of Broomes Island, MD, passed away at home on June 21, 2023 with her family by her side. She was born on March 31, 1933 in Mitchellville, MD to John C. and Martha A. Jones.

Annie enjoyed cooking and collecting vast numbers of recipes, watching Lifetime movies, Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy. She was a charter member of the Calvert Elks Lodge #2620 and was known for her coleslaw that she prepared for numerous events throughout the years.

Annie was preceded in death by her loving husband Elmer Robinson. She is survived by her daughters Sandra Sullivan (George) of Broomes Island, and Sharon Robinson of Lothian; her son Michael Robinson of Chesapeake Beach; five grandchildren, and ten great-grandchildren.

Visitation
Wednesday, July 5, 2023
2:00 P.M. – 4:00 P.M

&

6:00 P.M. – 8:00 P.M.

Rausch Funeral Home-Owings

8325 Mt. Harmony Lane
Owings, MD 20736

Thursday, July 6, 2023

10:00 A.M. – 11:00 A.M.

Rausch Funeral Home-Owings

8325 Mt. Harmony Lane
Owings, MD 20736

Services

  • Funeral Service

Thursday, July 6, 2023
11:00 A.M.

Rausch Funeral Home-Owings

8325 Mt. Harmony Lane
Owings, MD 20736

Interment

  • Burial
Southern Memorial Gardens

10155 Ward Road
Dunkirk, MD 20754

Contributions

Hospice of the Chesapeake

90 Ritchie Highway
Pasadena, MD 21122

410-987-2003

Link:
https://www.hospicechesapeake.org/giving/donate-now/

