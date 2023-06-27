Major Richard L. Dreiser, Jr. (Rick) 70 of Solomons, MD and formerly of Augusta, GA. died peacefully in his sleep at Caribbean Breeze Assisted Living in Owings, MD on June 21, 2023. Rick was born on November 3,1952 in Owensboro, KY to the late Beulah Craft and Richard L. Dreiser, Sr.

Rick graduated high school in 1972 and entered North Georgia College where he graduated in 1977 with a bachelor’s degree. He immediately entered the U.S. Army where he served for 15 years. After his time in the military, he began working for Battelle as a Health Physics Technician and traveled all over the U.S. to the nuclear power plants. He met the love of his life Adrienne on one of his visits to the area and they were married on August 6, 2006.

Rick greatly enjoyed cooking and baking for friends to come over and visit at their home and spend time together. He put great love in his apple pies for Thanksgiving each year and was very proud of a well-dressed table that all were invited to. He was almost always the quietest person in the room with the greatest presence. If you spent time in conversation, you quickly realized he had a wealth of knowledge on a huge span of topics and could make a connection with just about anyone. He enjoyed going out fishing with his friends, photography, and vintage sports cars.

Rick was a member of Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church, the American Legion and the Solomons Yacht Club.

He is survived by his loving wife, Adrienne of Solomons; dear friend, Sharon Nicholson (Stephen) of Lusby; two daughters; and a brother, Larry Dreiser of South Carolina.

Serving as Honorary Pallbearers are Noah Nicholson, Callie Nicholson, Latisha Queen, Felicia Queen, Ryan Decker, and Jason Decker.