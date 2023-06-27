Patricia “Trish” Priddy, age 52, of St. Leonard, Maryland passed away at home on June 23, 2023 following an almost three year battle with kidney cancer. She was born in San Diego, California and spent the majority of her childhood in Alabama. Trish moved to Calvert County, Maryland in 1999 and married her husband, Jimmy Priddy on May 15, 1999 in Culpeper, Virginia. Trish graduated from the University of Maryland, University College and was a member of Crossroads Christian Church.

Mrs. Priddy faithfully served Parraid, LLC and Smartronix for over 23 years. She was the epicenter of the Quality Assurance Program, Program Finance and Business Operations serving as Vice President, Business Operations. Trish had an energetic and positive impact across both companies and was a true servant leader.

Over the years, Trish served the Full Gospel Business Men Fellowship in America in many ways. Trish would plan, organize, and present programs for the Children’s Ministries. The children were taught about the Love of Jesus and the Word. She leaves a legacy of service and dedication.

Trish was very active in the Hemophilia Foundation of Maryland Bleeding Disorder Chapter advocating not only for her loved ones, but the entire hemophilia community. She also served her community as the Former Chair of the Board of Directors at Friends of Cedar Lane.

Trish enjoyed the beach, boating, cooking, and planning huge family gatherings. Anyone who knew Trish, knows what a special gift her friendship was.

Survivors include her husband, Jimmy Priddy; children Justin Mefford, Jonathan Priddy, Rachel Ashe, Ethan Ashe, Christopher Ashe, and Mindy Maxson; grandson, Kingston Priddy; mother, Willene McKinney; sister, Vicky McKinney; brothers, David Wayne McKinney and Jesse McKinney; father and mother-in-law, Jim and Betty Priddy; numerous other nieces, nephews, in-laws and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her father, David “Buddy” McKinney and sister, Cynthia “Cindy” Young.

Visitation will be at Rausch Funeral Home, 20 American Lane, Lusby, MD on Friday, June 30, 2023 from 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM and 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM. Her funeral service will be held on Saturday, July 1, 2023 at 10:00 AM at the funeral home. Trish will be laid to rest in Fort Payne, Alabama on July 7, 2023 with a 3:00 PM ceremony at Burt Funeral Home and burial following at Glenwood Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be directed to the Hemophilia Foundation of Maryland, Bleeding Disorder Chapter or Full Gospel Business Men Fellowship of America, Southern Maryland Chapter.