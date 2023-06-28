NAS Patuxent River Mourns Loss of Firefighter Brice C. Trossbach

It is with profound sadness that NAS Patuxent River announces the tragic loss of one of our brave firefighters, Brice C. Trossbach, 25, who died in the line of duty while responding to an emergency on June 27, 2023. Trossbach made the ultimate sacrifice while responding to a mutual aid call of a structure fire in Leonardtown, Maryland, dedicating his life to protect and serve our community.

“Our thoughts and deepest condolences go out to Brice’s family, friends, and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time,” said NAS Patuxent River Commanding Officer Capt. Derrick Kingsley. “We understand that no words can fully alleviate the pain and grief they are experiencing, but we want them to know that our entire NAS Patuxent River family stands beside them, offering our support, love, and prayers. In the face of this tragic loss, we are reminded of the tremendous risks our firefighters face each shift to keep our installation and our community safe. They put their lives on the line without hesitation, demonstrating remarkable bravery and commitment to the well-being of others. We are forever grateful for their service and sacrifice. Brice’s loss is not only felt by us at Pax, but by the greater Southern Maryland community as well.”

Trossbach was a Naval District Washington Fire Fighter at NAS Patuxent River, having joined the department in August of 2019. His commitment to the community was further demonstrated by his additional service as a Volunteer Firefighter with the Leonardtown Volunteer Fire Department and the Bay District Volunteer Fire Department, which he served with since 2013.

“I’ve known Brice since he was a little kid following his dad to the Leonardtown Fire Station when I was the Chief there, and he always wanted to be a firefighter,” said Gerald Gardiner, Deputy Director of Emergency Services for St. Mary’s County. “To see him come up from that kid, to the man and firefighter he’d become, makes this loss especially hard. His respect for those he helped, the mentorship he provided the younger guys coming up, and the service he gave to the nation and Southern Maryland community will leave a big hole in our hearts.”

We kindly request that the privacy of the Trossbach family be respected during this challenging time of grieving. Information regarding memorial services and other related arrangements will be communicated as soon as they are finalized.

