Leonardtown Volunteer Fire Department Mourns Loss of Firefighter Brice Trossbach

With profound sadness, the Leonardtown Volunteer Fire Department Company 1 (LVFD) announces the passing of one of our own, Brice Trossbach, 25. Brice died in the line of duty while responding to a structure fire in Leonardtown with the Naval District Washington Fire Department, where he was a career firefighter.

“Being a firefighter is not just a job but a calling. Brice Trossbach answered the call, and we will forever be grateful,” said Chief Chris Bell. “Right now, words cannot convey the loss we are feeling, nor can they convey the pain we feel for his family. So, we will stand with them, extend our arms to support them, and lift our prayers for their peace and comfort. Our deepest sympathies to the Trossbach family.”

Brice has been a part of the LVFD family since he was in diapers, crawling around the firehouse when his father, Warren Trossbach, would bring him to the station. At 16, he joined LVFD as a probationary member, became a junior member, and finally became a full member at 18. Firefighting was in Brice’s blood, his father is a life member of LVFD, and he served alongside his uncles and brother.

“Brice was the kind of guy who, when you gave him a task, you knew it was going to get done the right way the first time, and it was going to get done fast,” continued Chief Bell, “He was always there to support his fire family, whether that was with help around the station, mentoring younger firefighters, or continuing his education to ensure he was the best he could be.”

Brice’s commitment to St. Mary’s County is further evidenced by his Bay District Volunteer Fire Department membership. He has served St. Mary’s County faithfully for ten years.

We ask the public to respect the Trossbach family’s privacy while they are grieving. We will update the public once the funeral and other arrangements are finalized.