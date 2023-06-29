St. Mary’s County Commissioner Meeting Rollup – June 27th, 2023

The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County (CSMC) began their regular business meeting with a moment of silence in honor of fallen Firefighter Brice Trossbach, who lost his life fighting a structure fire in Leonardtown. They then did an invocation and the pledge, followed by approval of the consent agenda.

The Commissioners then presented a commendation to June Robrecht in honor of her retirement from St. Mary’s County Government.

The commissioners approved an amendment to the Sheriff’s Office Retirement Plan.

During County Administrator time, the Commissioners took the following action:

Approved the Department of Aging & Human Service’s budget amendment to realign funds for the Jane Hale Sypher Scholarship Fund.

Approved the Department of Finance’s request for a loan to the Seventh District Volunteer Fire Department from the Fire & Rescue Revolving Loan Fund.

Approved the Sheriff’s Office Day Reporting Grant MOA between the St. Mary’s County Health Department and the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Detention and Rehabilitation Center, as well as approved a grant-funded position. They also approved a MOU between Health Management Associates, Inc. and St. Mary’s County for participating in a learning collective, project OT2304.

Approved the Department of Economic Development’s MOU with Visit St. Mary’s MD. Approved the MOA with the College of Southern Maryland for Small Business Development Center Services. Approved the Military Installation Resilience grant. They entered an MOU with the Low Impact Development Center. They also approved the St. Mary’s County Agriculture Land Preservation Advisory Board’s rankings of properties for consideration by the Maryland Agriculture Land Preservation Foundation.

Approved the Department of Public Works & Transportation’s option contract with DH Lexington Park, Inc. for the purchase of simple property and easements. They also approved the application to the Maryland Energy Administration under their Solar Technical Assistance Program.

Approved the Department of Recreation & Parks lease agreement modification between the Commissioners of St. Mary’s County and the United States Navy for John G. Lancaster Park. They also approved the Program Open Space Development and Capital Renewal Application and Project Agreement for the additional funding for the Lancaster Park Playground replacement project.

Please note the Commissioners will not meet next week, Tuesday, July 4. The next regular CSMC business meeting will be on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at 9 a.m. CSMC decisions and related public documents are available on the county government website in BoardDocs.

CSMC meetings can be viewed live Tuesday mornings on SMCG Channel 95 or as a replay Friday at 6:30 p.m. Meetings are also available for on-demand viewing on the St. Mary’s County Government YouTube Channel.