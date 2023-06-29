St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Seeking Identity of Suspect Wanted for Property Destruction

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the subject pictured in a Property Destruction.

On Friday, June 23, 2023, at approximately 11:40 a.m., the suspect spray-painted graffiti on several exterior walls on a building on Corporate Drive in Lexington Park.

The suspect is described as a black male in a pink camo hoodie, light-colored pants, white socks and flip-flops, using a can of black spray paint.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect or this incident is asked to call Deputy Richard Stillwell at 301-475-4200, ext. 8183 or email [email protected] – Case #33349-23

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.

