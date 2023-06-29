Homicide Investigation Underway in Accokeek

The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit is conducting an investigation into the death of a man in Accokeek. The victim is 35-year-old Reginald Harris of Clinton.

On June 27, 2023, at approximately 7:55 pm, officers were called to the 500 block of Farmington Road W. Harris was located outside suffering from trauma. He was pronounced deceased on the scene. An autopsy will confirm cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information on this case who would like to speak to a Homicide Unit detective may call 301-516-2512.

A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

Anyone with information who wants to contact Crime Solvers may call 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) You can remain anonymous. Please refer to case number 23-0037684.