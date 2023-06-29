Local Crisis Support Services and Resources Available – St. Mary’s County

When a community has experienced a traumatic event or crisis, children and adults may feel significant fear, anxiety or stress.

This impact may be felt by those who were directly involved in the event (such as victims, witnesses, and responders) as well as others who may not have been directly involved.

There are resources available for community members as they process the incident that happened at the house fire in Leonardtown early this morning.

Visit smchd.org/crisis for information on local crisis support and mental health services as well as a variety of tips on talking with children, self-care and more.

Crisis walk-in services are available at the St. Mary’s County Health Hub, located at 21625 Great Mills Road in Lexington Park, Monday – Friday from 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Support is also available 24/7 through the community Warmline at 410-768-5522. If you or someone you know is experiencing a mental health crisis, please call or text 9-8-8.