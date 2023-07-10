UM Charles Regional’s Stroke Center Earns 5-Year Re-Designation From State

The University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center’s (UM CRMC) Stroke Center recently received a five-year re-designation from the Maryland Institute for Emergency Medical Services Systems (MIEMSS). The institute found that UM CRMC maintains a strong commitment to its treatment of complex stroke patients as well as a robust community education program.

“We are honored that our Stroke Center has received re-designation from MIEMSS,” said UM CRMC President and CEO, Noel Cervino. “This achievement underscores our promise to properly and compassionately treat stroke patients in Charles County and beyond.”

In their assessment of the Stroke Center, MIEMSS noted UM CRMC’s dedication of a stroke team coordinator to the overall stroke program as a way to improve the quality of care provided. Additionally, the institute was impressed by the strong working relationship with the Maryland EMS system.

“The Stroke Center has made tremendous strides to improve an already strong stroke program,” said Shellee Stine, UM CRMC Stroke Team and Clinical Programs Coordinator. “Working hand-in-hand with EMS has helped us provide improved stroke patient outcomes and experiences.”

The institute was also complimentary of UM CRMC’s robust community stroke education program, creation of a stroke multidisciplinary quality improvement team and frequency of quality improvement meetings being conducted with University of Maryland Medical System stroke leaders.

“We are so happy and excited that MIEMSS recognizes the work and dedication we put into making our Stroke Center the best it can be,” said Stephen Smith, MD, the hospital’s Chief Medical Officer.

