St. Mary’s and Charles County Independence Day Events

St. Mary’s City on Friday, June 30, 2023, 7:00 p.m., at the St. Mary’s College – 2023 River Concert Series.

Fireworks are tentatively scheduled to follow the June 30th concert. The concerts and parking are free and open to the public. On-site vendors offer food and beverages for purchase and you can bring your own. Blankets, lawn chairs are recommended. Pets are not allowed at the River Concerts.

Golden Beach in Mechanicsville Saturday, July 1, 2023, 9 to 9:30 p.m., rain date set for Sunday, July 2nd. Mechanicsville, MD – Golden Beach Civic Association Parade Registration at 10 a.m., located at Golden Beach Road and Beach Drive with the parade starting at 11 a.m.

July 4th, 3 pm at the Charles County Fair (8440 Fairground Rd La Plata, MD 20646) | Join us for Southern Maryland’s BEST 4th of July Firework Spectacular at the Charles County Fairgrounds! There will be fun for the entire family with Live Entertainment, Music, Food Vendors, Pony Rides, Fireworks, and more! The Charles County Fair puts the Cherry on Top by offering FREE ADMISSION to this wonderful event for all to enjoy! We strongly recommend arriving early.



The legendary Red, White, and Blue Crabs 4th of July celebration is back again for 2023! Spend the day in the parking lot for the Charles County celebration, and stay for some Blue Crabs baseball, all capped off by the BIGGEST firework show of the year.

Town of Indian Head on July 4th, 3:30 p.m., at Town of Indian Head Village Green Park.

Join the Town of Indian Head to celebrate Independence Day! The event will start with a Patriotic Kick-Off at 3:30 p.m. There will be amusement rides (wristbands will be sold at the event for $5 each), food vendors, live entertainment, and the celebration will close out with a beautiful fireworks display! New to this year’s event, we will have carnival games! (there will be a per-game charge, the vendors will be accepting cash and credit cards)