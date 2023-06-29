Calvert County Sheriff’s Office to Conduct Zero Tolerance Speed Enforcement, Aggressive Driving

In a continuing commitment to address traffic complaints throughout the county, deputies from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Bureau will be conducting traffic enforcement geared toward aggressive driving and speeding violations as part of a zero-tolerance campaign July 1 – July 8, 2023.

The zero-tolerance enforcement will be targeted at reducing speed related crashes reminding drivers to slow down, do not drive distracted, wear a seatbelt, and do not drive under the influence.

Local roads saw the most speeding, with 87% of all speeding-related traffic fatalities occurring on non-interstate roads.

Speeding contributed to 37% of the fatal crashes in work zones.

Drinking and speeding is the deadliest combination. Of the drivers involved in fatal crashes, 37% were speeding and had a blood alcohol concentration of .08 or higher.

These operations will be conducted in areas based on data relating to crashes, citizen complaints, and patrol observations.

Our goal is not to write tickets, but to slow drivers down. If drivers choose to speed, our deputies will certainly enforce the law. The Zero Tolerance awareness campaign is about changing unsafe behavior.

We hope through education and enforcement to reduce the number of injuries and fatalities due to motor vehicle crashes and save lives.” – Sheriff Ricky Cox.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 11,258 individuals were killed in speed-related accidents across the country in 2020 and speeding contributed to 29% of all motor vehicle fatalities.