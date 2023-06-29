Southern Maryland Under Code Red Air Quality Alert Due to Canada Wildfires

The fires have destroyed around 20 million acres of land across Canada

St. Mary’s County Health Department LEONARDTOWN, MD (June 29, 2023) – Smoke from the Canadian Wildfires is expected to cover parts of Maryland over the next several days resulting in poor outdoor air quality.

During air quality alerts, sensitive groups should take special precautions as they may be at higher risk for health effects from poor air quality.

This includes people with heart or lung diseases (such as asthma), older adults, children, and pregnant persons; as well as those with increased exposure to outdoor air including people experiencing homelessness, those who work or exercise outdoors, and those who do not have air conditioning or weather-tight housing.

The St. Mary’s County Health Department encourages the following precautions during times of poor air quality:

Stay indoors

Run your HVAC system or room air cleaners with a high efficiency filter

Some outdoor air may come into indoor environments – try to avoid activities that can further worsen the indoor air quality (such as smoking, using candles or a gas stove, and vacuuming)

Limit times outdoors, especially for vulnerable populations and for exertional activity

If you are unable to stay indoors, consider using an N95 or KN95 mask and recirculate the air in your vehicle

Check on your neighbors, family, and friends

Free KN95 masks are available for pick-up at the St. Mary’s County Libraries during business hours (as supply allows).

“We encourage all community members, especially our most sensitive populations, to take extra caution during air quality alert days,,” said Dr. Meena Brewster, St. Mary’s County Health Officer. “If you do need to spend time outdoors, KN95 or N95 masks can help filter the air and reduce the particles that you breathe in.”

For real-time local outdoor air quality data throughout the county and additional recommended protective health actions, please visit the St. Mary’s County Health Department Air Quality Dashboard at: smchd.org/breathewell.

View Current Air Quality Conditions by clicking here.

Canadian officials have declared a “national preparedness level 5” in response to the wildfires, which means the country will deploy any resources necessary to combat the flames. President Biden stated earlier this month that firefighters from the U.S. would be sent to Canada to assist, alongside others from Australia, New Zealand and South Africa.

The Interagency Fire Center recorded 3,031 wildfires since the beginning of 2023. The fires have destroyed around 20 million acres of land across Canada, with nearly nearly 750,000 acres being reported in over just 48 hours.

