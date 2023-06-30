Charles County Sheriff’s Deputy Arrests 17-Year-Old and Recovers Drugs and Loaded Firearm

On June 26, 2023, at 10:30 p.m., an officer from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office was conducting a patrol check in the 6900 block of Bensville Road when he observed a vehicle in a community park, which was closed at that time. As the officer approached the vehicle, he observed two people inside. He also smelled a strong odor of burnt cannabis and observed suspected cannabis on the front console.

Further investigation revealed the passenger had a loaded firearm with an extended magazine in his waistband. In addition, officers recovered 82 grams of cannabis in the vehicle.

The passenger, age 17, was charged as an adult with possession of a loaded firearm.

He was released from the Charles County Detention Center by a district court commissioner on June 27 on a $2,000 unsecured bond.

The driver, age 17, was charged on a juvenile offense report with possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute.

PFC Bagley is investigating.