Funeral and Services Schedule for Fallen Firefighter Brice Trossbach

PLEASE SHARE – Viewing will be held on Wednesday July 5th 2023, from 1:00 p.m., to 7:00 p.m., with Fireman’s Prayers at 7:00 p.m., at the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department, 24801 Three Notch Road in Hollywood, MD 20636.

Funeral Services are the following day, Thursday July 6th, 2023, at 10:00 a.m., (approx. 2 hours) at the same location, Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department.

The Fire Department Procession and Internment to follow immediately. Three Notch Road, Naval Air Station Patuxent River, Great Mills Road, FDR Boulveard, Point Lookout Road will all have extended delays, road closures throughout the day during the procession.

It is being planned and estimated that 5,000 to over 10,000 will attend. Please have patience and respect for our fallen hero.

The funeral services will be held at the Charles Memorial Gardens, 26325 Point Lookout Road in Leonardtown, MD 20650.

Additional information for First Responders are in the photos below.

